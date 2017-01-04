Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eastender Phil Mitchell is stepping out from the Old Vic to make a special appearance at Rosies.

Actor Steve McFadden will be having a ‘meet and greet’ at the Chester nightclub on January 25.

The soap star will be taking photos and chatting to fans throughout the night.

In Eastenders his hardman character is recovering from a liver transplant in a typically dramatic storyline over the festive period.

McFadden has played the role on the BBC show for more than 25 years.

(Photo: BBC)

He has also just finished a panto run as villain King Rat in Dick Whittington at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Wristbands for his visit are on sale for £5 and anyone who has one will get priority for meeting the star guest.

Rosies are offering a VIP experience prize on their Facebook page and a range of drinks offers on the night itself.

For more information visit the the link here.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.