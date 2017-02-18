Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of classic punk rock can relive the glory days of 1977 when one of the UK’s leading Clash tribute bands comes to town.

London Calling are playing a gig at the Studio in Lacey Street, Widnes, to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of White Riot – the debut single by The Clash.

The gig takes place on Saturday, March 18 - exactly 40 years to the day of the single release - and tickets are £8 available by calling 07734771924 or from www.wegottickets/event/377794.

The Clash followed White Riot a string of classic singles and albums including Tommy Gun, Complete Control, I Fought the Law and Should I Stay or Should I Go.

London Calling’s forthcoming dates also include a gig at London’s legendary 100 Club which hosted the UK’s first punk festival in 1976.