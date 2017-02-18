Fans of classic punk rock can relive the glory days of 1977 when one of the UK’s leading Clash tribute bands comes to town.
London Calling are playing a gig at the Studio in Lacey Street, Widnes, to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of White Riot – the debut single by The Clash.
The gig takes place on Saturday, March 18 - exactly 40 years to the day of the single release - and tickets are £8 available by calling 07734771924 or from www.wegottickets/event/377794.
The Clash followed White Riot a string of classic singles and albums including Tommy Gun, Complete Control, I Fought the Law and Should I Stay or Should I Go.
London Calling’s forthcoming dates also include a gig at London’s legendary 100 Club which hosted the UK’s first punk festival in 1976.