A new supper club, combining music with meze, is set to launch in Chester next month.

Houmous and House Music is the brainchild of DJ/Barber Paul G Geddes and restaurateur Dean Wilson, owner of Olive Tree Brasserie.

The pair will host the supper club style event at the Watergate Street restaurant on Saturday, October 14, from 8pm which will include a selection of meze and a Metaxa-fuelled cocktail from the new autumnal menu and a shot of the famous Greek liqueur too.

(Image: NJS Photography)

House music will be served up throughout the evening, with an evening-long set until 2am supplied by house DJ-duo, Geddes and Gioia.

Modern Greek eatery Olive Tree Brasserie opened on Watergate Street Row in 2016 and has recently celebrated its first birthday with a VIP party which was attended by TV stars including Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas.

Tickets for the Houmous and House Music event cost £20 and include meze, Metaxa and music. To book tickets go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/houmous-house-music-tickets-38104961967