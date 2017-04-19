Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where would you say was the best night out in Chester?

Over the past year, there have been a wide range of places opening in the city, giving us a lot more choice on where to spend a night out.

You might be more into pubs than clubs, or favour cocktails over pints - but we want to hear where YOU think is the best place to have a night out in Chester.

We have come up with a select few, but let us know which ones we have missed.

Bar Lounge

Known for its delicious cocktails, Bar Lounge is the perfect place to relax, catch up with friends on the terrace, or enjoy a meal in the restaurant. And it's recent extension means there is now a dispense bar which delivers drinks even quicker than before.

Rosies

Love it or hate it, everybody in Chester knows Rosies. It's more popular with students, but it does attract some big names like The Chuckle Brothers, so people of all ages can be seen in there. With three floors, each playing a different type of music, Rosies is often a stop off at the end of a night for many revellers.

Fiesta Havana

'A little bit of Cuba right in the heart of Chester' is how Fiesta Havana describes themselves. Here you can learn how to salsa dance, make cocktails and sample sizzling fajitas - not forgetting the speciality rums and tequilas of course.

Telford's Warehouse

Live music, unique cask conditioned ales and great food - what more do you need? Telford's has been a Chester institution for years. Its exposed timbers, brick walls and canal views from the feature glass frontage are just some of the things Telford's is known for.

Cruise

'Chester's most glamorous nightclub' boasts six different themed floors for all tastes, so there's something that is guaranteed to suit everyone.

Alexander's

Every week at Alexander's features a wide range of bands, comedy, theatre, burlesque, poetry and even more.

Open seven days a week, this is an intimate venue which holds a capacity of 150 people.

The Church

Here you can enjoy food and drink in the stunning surroundings of a disused church, complete with stained glass windows and the original organ.

It's this quirkiness that makes Church a popular choice with revellers.