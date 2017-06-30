Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A successful Chester SummerJam has taken place at Alexander’s Live in Chester.

Twenty-five acts performed on the two stages in the garden and inside the bar area.

Despite heavy rain throughout the day more than 500 live music fans still flocked to see their favourite local acts and discover new music.

Organisers SMC Events ensured that as well as the familiar local names they also filled the line up with acts travelling from Northwich, Blackpool, Llangollen, Runcorn, Crewe and Liverpool.

(Photo: Chris Noble Photography)

Artists on the main stage included Charlie Reader, Fiction Lies, Tabitha Jade, The Radi8tors, Pacific, Campfire Social, Alx Green, Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles and Idle Frets.

Performances on the indoor stage were from The Window Tourists, The Customs, Indigo Tree, Ellie Hickson, Joel Anthony, Andrew Knight, Same Old Story, Tim White, Joel Gardner, Laura Wilson, Vil, Cynic Notes and Eye The Bomb.

At 10pm after the outdoor stage closed there was an after party with performances from Turbulence and ska sensation Broken 3 Ways with DJ Ryan Paul closing the party with a crowd pleasing DJ set till the early hours.

Alongside the music several students from West Cheshire College were on hand to sketch, paint and draw on large presentation boards much to the delight of the crowd.

(Photo: Chris Noble Photography)

Chester SummerJam will be an annual event which will take place just before Ellesmere Port Summer Jam each year, returning to Alexander's again in June 2018.

Ellesmere Port Summer Jam will take place in Ellesmere Port on July 29 and 30 at Whitby Park. If anyone would like further information about timings and admission - visit the Facebook page or website www.smceventsuk.co.uk .