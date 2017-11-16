Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Guitarist Craig Ogden makes a return visit to Chester Cathedral as Chester Philharmonic’s special guest in a performance of Ponce’s Concierto del Sul.

This first concert of Chester Philharmonic’s new season on Saturday, November 18 at 7.30pm actually completes last season’s theme with the fifth in the High Five concert series featuring a performance of Mahler’s exotic Fifth Symphony.

This work’s fourth movement, the well known Adagietto, originally written as a love song for Alma, Mahler’s wife, and featured in Visconti’s film Death in Venice is arguably Mahler’s best known music.

You will also hear music by Schreker. Both Ponce and Shreker, early 20th century contemporaries of Mahler write exquisite and tuneful music. The conductor is Stephen Threlfall.

Tickets priced at £16, £12 and £9 are available from the Cathedral booking office on 01244 500959 or from www.chesterphilorchestra.co.uk.