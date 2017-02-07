Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Philharmonic Orchestra’s second Cathedral Concert in the High Fives Season takes place at Chester Cathedral on Saturday, March 4.

The concert will feature a performance of the brooding Fifth Symphony of Shostakovich.

Composed in 1937 and later described as ‘an expression of suffering to which the population had been subjected by Stalin’, it is nontheless triumphant and tuneful.

Tjhe concert programme will also feature Weber’s Clarinet Concerto performed by the BBC Philharmonic’s principal clarinet John Bradbury.

The conductor is David Chatwin, also from the BBC Phil, and the concert kicks off with Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Cathedral booking office on 01244 500959 or from www.chesterphilorchestra.co.uk.