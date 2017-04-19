Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Philharmonic will be hosting important guests at their concert on Saturday, April 29 in the cathedral celebrating the 100th anniversary of the independence of Finland.

The Sheriff of Chester Myles Hogg, the city’s MP Chris Matheson and the Finnish Cultural Attaché Pirjo Pellinen have all agreed to attend this concert.

The orchestra has, along with orchestras such as the Philharmonia and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, been appointed by the Office of the Prime Minister of Finland official partners in the centenary celebration.

The conductor for the evening will be the Italian maestro Marco Bellasi, new face to Chester concert audiences, while the soloist sees the welcome return of violinist Olivia Doflein from The Netherlands.

Marco has previously conducted the orchestra in a short BBC Christmas video some two years ago and Olivia will be remembered for her interpretation of the Dvorak violin concerto with the orchestra also two years ago.

The all Sibelius concert, which starts at 7.30pm, features the tone poem Finlandia, his Violin Concerto and the uplifting Symphony Number 5.

Tickets priced at £16, £12 and £9 with reductions for students are available from Chester Cathedral booking office on 01244 500959 or www.chesterphilorchestra.co.uk