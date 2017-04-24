Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester amateur music ensemble is celebrating its 10th anniversary by commissioning a major new work by a renowned composer.

The Onslow String Quartet will be giving the world premiere of Sunrise by David Matthews at St Werburgh’s Catholic Church on Friday, April 28 at 7.30pm. The programme will also include popular items by Haydn and Schubert.

David Matthews - who will be present at Friday’s concert - was born in London in 1943 and started composing at the age of 16. He was mainly self-taught, though he studied privately with Anthony Milner and was greatly helped by Nicholas Maw and Peter Sculthorpe.

He also learned much from being an assistant to Benjamin Britten in the late 1960s. His extensive output includes nine symphonies, five symphonic poems, six concertos, 14 string quartets and much other instrumental, chamber and vocal music.

His music has been performed at the Proms, is frequently broadcast and many of his works are available on CD. He has also written books on Tippett and Britten, and has worked extensively as an arranger.

Since its foundation in 2007, the Onslow Quartet has enjoyed regular coaching sessions with such professionals as the Alberni Quartet. Its members are Craig Clewley and Andrew McCaddon (violins), Tim Rowland (viola) and Tom Teague (cello).

As well as playing chamber music, they also play in local orchestras, including the Liverpool Mozart Orchestra, the Wrexham Symphony Orchestra, the Cambrian Orchestra and the St John’s Festival Orchestra.

Admission to Friday’s concert is free, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society. Refreshments will be provided.