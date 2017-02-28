Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Music Society concludes its Celebrity Concerts season with a visit by the Escher String Quartet from New York on Wednesday, March 8 at St Mary’s Creative Space.

A former BBC New Generation Artist, the quartet has performed at the BBC Proms at Cadogan Hall and is a regular guest at Wigmore Hall.

In its home town of New York, the ensemble serves as season artists of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Centre where last season it not only presented the complete Zemlinsky Quartets Cycle in a concert streamed live from the Rose Studio, but was also one of five quartets chosen to collaborate in a complete presentation of Beethoven’s string quartets.

In the current season, the quartet is invited to tour with CMSLC to China.

The Escher Quartet has made a distinctive impression throughout Europe, with recent debuts including the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Berlin Konzerthaus and Les Grands Interprètes series in Geneva.

Within months of its inception in 2005, the ensemble came to the attention of key musical figures worldwide. Championed by the Emerson Quartet, the Escher Quartet was invited by both Pinchas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman to be Quartet in Residence at each artist’s summer festivals.

They are playing a Russian programme of quartets by Borodin, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich (No 9).

Tickets are £15 and available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety.

St Mary’s Creative Space is just off Castle Street behind County Hall; free parking in Castle Square.