The Heath String Quartet is returning to the city to perform as part of the Chester Music Society celebrity concert season.

The quartet will play Haydn’s Quartet Op 76 No 2 (Fifths), Widmann’s Quartet No 3 (Hunting), Tippett’s Quartet No 2 and Mendelssohn’s Quartet in F minor Op 80 in St Mary’s Creative Space at 7.30pm on Wednesday (November 8).

The Heath Quartet was formed in 2002 at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and first came to Chester in 2008.

Since that time the dynamic and charismatic group has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting British chamber ensembles of the moment.

In May 2013 they became the first ensemble in 15 years to win the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artists Award.

Notable performances of previous seasons have included a complete Beethoven Cycle at the Kilkenny Arts Festival, the world premiere of a John Tavener piece at the BBC Proms and concerts at the Concertgebouw Amsterdam.

Regular visitors to the United States, the quartet also recently made their debut in New York at both Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Centre and continue their residence at Middlebury College, Vermont.

In the UK they have performed at the Barbican, Bridgewater Hall and Sage Gateshead.

And in Europe they have appeared at the Kissingen Winterzauber and Schwetzinger Festivals as well as Berlin Konzerthaus and the Musikverein and Konzerthaus in Vienna.

Tickets are £15 and available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety