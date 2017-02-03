Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Music Society season of Celebrity Concerts continues with a visit by the Italian pianist Alessandro Taverna to St Mary’s Creative Space on Wednesday, February 8 at 7.30pm.

When he reached the final and performed Chopin’s First Piano Concerto at the 2009 Leeds International Piano Competition, The Independent said “the world was suddenly suffused with grave beauty: flawless minutes of poetry”.

Since then, Alessandro Taverna has shown a remarkable, constant development that makes him one of the most interesting, musical pianists of his generation, being in worldwide demand.

Taverna has won numerous awards in national and international competitions, among them the international piano competitions of Leeds, London, Hamamatsu, Minneapolis/St Paul and the Busoni Competition in Bolzano.

He has performed around the world in major halls and music festivals, including the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Wigmore Hall and Royal Festival Hall in London, Salle Cortot in Paris, Preston Bradley Hall in Chicago, Konzerthaus Berlin, Musashino Hall in Tokyo, Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, Ottawa Chamber Festival, and the Portogruaro Music Festival.

He will play four Ballades by Chopin, Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Tickets are £15 and available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety.