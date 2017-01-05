Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

March 2017 sees Nashville artist Caitlin Koch come to the UK for the first leg of her debut European tour which includes a gig at The Live Rooms in Chester on Thursday, March 2.

Caitlin first came to the world’s attention whilst appearing on the USA version of The X Factor in 2011 when the former rugby coach wowed audiences with an outstanding version of Stop in The Name of Love. She went on to the judges houses to be mentored by Simon Cowell.

After being let go from the show, Caitlin toured the nation performing under Paula Abdul’s management.

After years on the road, Caitlin moved to Nashville to focus on songwriting to release an original EP. I Am Caitlin is her first original project that includes four original songs (Run To The River, Safe Bet, In My Head and Welcome Back) and a unique take on Dolly Parton’s Jolene. The EP was recorded at Creampuff Studios in East Nashville.

She is developing her repertoire and is currently working on a new album and is excited to break into the European market.

Caitlin will appear with the UK blues guitarist and singer Kris Barras and up and coming singer-songwriter Devon Mayson.