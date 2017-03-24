Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Join the Chester Bach Singers for a truly English celebration of springtime at their next concert, on Saturday, April 1, at 7.30pm, at St Werburgh’s Church in Chester.

The critically acclaimed choir’s spring concert promises to be a real feast of word and song.

Focusing on settings of English poetry to music by English composers, the concert will have a distinctly pastoral feel.

Incorporating traditional songs and motifs, the music is a reflection of the English landscape, particularly during the first half of the 20th century.

Works performed include Gerald Finzi’s quintessentially English setting of Seven Poems by the early 20th Century Poet Laureate Robert Bridges.

A highlight of the evening will be the performance of Dies Natalis, one of Finzi’s most famous pieces.

The concert will also feature work by the choir’s own conductor, Martin Bussey. Severn Meadows is a setting of poems by the musician and poet Ivor Gurney, which were written during his time in the trenches of World War One.

The choir will also perform Gustav Holst’s two psalm settings, To my humble supplication (Psalm 86) and Lord, Who hast made us for Thine own (Psalm 148).

The choir will be joined by the Chester Bach Singers Orchestra and two up-and-coming soloists - William Smith and Stuart Orme. Andrew Dean, the associate conductor, will be accompanying the choir on St Werburgh’s Binns Sixsmith organ.

Originally hailing from Chester, tenor William Smith is a graduate of the Birmingham Conservatoire before studying further in Paris and London. An exciting young talent, William is delighted to be performing with the choir that his father has been a member of for a number of years.

Baritone Stuart Orme, currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music, has performed in many concerts across the UK and further afield. He and has already forged quite a career for himself in both oratorio and opera.

The concert is the latest in a series of performances to mark the choir’s 40th anniversary season. Nicky Brooks, Chester Bach Singers’ chairman, said: “We’re thrilled to be putting on this concert as part of our 40th anniversary season.

“It’s always great to be able to give our audiences the opportunity to come and hear some fantastic pieces of music that they may never have come across before. Our spring concert promises to be a real celebration of 20th century words and music.”

Tickets £15 adults, £5 students and under 18s. Visit www.chesterbachsingers.org.uk