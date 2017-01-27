Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music for the Greater Good has showcased many up and coming musical talents as well as some well-known names over the past couple of years, at various North West venues, predominately at Alexander’s in Chester, while also raising awareness and funds for various charities.

Aardvarker is delighted to once again host a new series of intimate live music shows at Alexander’s with the debut show for 2017 presenting a quality double headliner show of two well known Liverpool artists, Gary Edward Jones and Elfin Bow (who also happen to be husband and wife), on Thursday, February 2.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to The Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, who are the dedicated funder of research at the forefront of treating paralysis caused by spinal cord injury. For the first time in history, scientists have recorded the reconnection of severed long spinal nerve fibres. This has huge implications for the future of research into spinal injury.

Gary Edward Jones’ exquisite artistry channels many of the great songwriters of the last 50 years. From the laid back melodies of the Californian halcyon days to the mystical depths of the British folk giants like John Martyn and Nick Drake.

A packed St Georges Concert Hall in Liverpool, for the launch of his The Cabinet Maker album, was testimony to the established popularity Gary enjoys on home turf. Since then the momentum has continued with sell out gigs throughout Merseyside, Chester ,The Midlands and beyond.

Gary’s debut album, The Cabinet Maker, is a collection of nine well-crafted songs, which represent just a small part of his repetoire and reached number one on Radio Caroline’s Album Countdown Chart.

The first single from the album Bang Bang Bang was recently released to a packed audience at Constellations in Liverpool, accompanied by a stunning stop motion video by Matthew Dolan.

Elfin Bow’s music has been described as a fairy tale experience for grown ups; pastoral psych-folk with an undercurrent of electronic ambience. A truly 21st Century folk artist she is a storyteller of the finest kind, with one foot rooted in tradition and the other venturing into the future.

A songwriter, musician, artist and teacher from Liverpool, she is a jack-of-all-trades, and master of them all, and turned her back on a career in teaching to pursue her creative dreams.

Elfin Bow’s debut album is due for release this March with her track Sweet Jonathan already picked up for airplay by BBC Introducing. Supported regularly by local and national TV and radio including BBC Radio Merseyside, Bay TV, That’s Manchester TV, Fab Radio International, Eden FM Radio and BBC Radio Shropshire.

This summer she was selected to play the main stage at Folk on the Dock Festival, hosted by Janice Long and her video for The Narrowboat Sessions reached in excess of 24K views and 200 shares in a few short weeks.

Tickets for their Alexander’s concert are £8 advance, £10 on the door. Visit www.seetickets.com/go/gejelfin