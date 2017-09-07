Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Natalie McCool is a singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist who has picked up a steadily growing support base of fans and critics alike with her innovative and beautiful take on pop music.

Now she is heading for Chester to play live at Alexander’s in Rufus Court on Thursday, September 21.

She first became recognised when she won a Yamaha-sponsored national songwriting competition judged by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and while at LIPA, she also received a one-to-one songwriting session with Paul McCartney.

In addition, among many other accolades, she won Best Female at the Liverpool Music Awards, and was signed to Grammy Award winner Steve Levine’s label.

Joining her will be rising Liverpool talent Eleanor Nelly, a teenager with influences one will find in the record collections of those three or four times her age.

Having started out gigging around Liverpool from the tender age of 13, she has now risen to fame, from scooping her first One to Watch accolade at Liverpool International Music Festival 2015, to honing her songwriting skills, developing an enviable style which then saw her recognized as Most Ready Artist at LIMF 2016 and has since secured a record deal with Decca Records.

And there is support from North Wales singer/songwriter (and sister to Martyn Peters), Martha Peters.

Aardvarker’s Music for the Greater Good events at Alexander’s haves showcased many up and coming musical talents as well as some well-known names over the past couple of years while also raising awareness and funds for various charities.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to The Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, on behalf of Aardvarker’s founders’ eldest son who was left paralysed after being hit by a car when walking home from a country show late 2014.

Tickets: £7 advance; £5 students; £10 on the door. Visit www.seetickets.com/go/nataliemccool.