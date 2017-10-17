Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FolkLaw, rising stars of the folk, rock and roots scene, will bring their energetic, entertaining band to Alexander’s in Chester on Sunday, October 29.

Supporting The Shires, Seth Lakeman, Mad Dog Mcrea and more, FolkLaw have just completed their debut European tour. They return to the UK, fresh from the festival season, to a run of dates on their Smokey Joe tour.

FolkLaw aren’t just another folk act, they’re a full show. A true cross-genre acoustic band, they bring all their experience of the live music circuit, festivals and folk scene to make a vibrant stage show.

They delight audiences with exhilarating songs and acrobatic fiddle playing.

Tickets for their Chester show are £8 in advance. Call 01244 401402 or visit www.alexanderslive.com.