Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acclaimed Canadian indie-folk music band The Fugitives will play four concerts in and around Cheshire as part of a three-week UK tour.

The dates and venues are as follows: September 28, Little Sutton Library, Ellesmere Port; September 30, Upton-by-Chester Village Hall; October 1, Norley Village Hall, near Frodsham; October 6, Church Minshull Village Hall.

The concerts at Little Sutton Library and Norley Village Hall are supported by Cheshire Rural Touring Arts.

Based in Vancouver, The Fugitives bring brilliant musicianship, top-notch song-writing, complex vocal harmonies and a funny, uplifting vibe to their live performances.

They have been nominated for Best Vocal Group at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Best Roots Album at the Western Canadian Music Awards, opened for Canadian folk icon Buffy Sainte-Marie and also played a slot at Glastonbury Festival as part of their UK tour in 2014.

Since their last visit in 2015, the band have recorded a new album entitled The Promise Of Strangers, which will be on sale at their concerts, and singer Adrian Glynn, who is also an accomplished actor, recently starred in his first full-length feature film Volition.

Brendan McLeod, spokesperson for The Fugitives, said: “We had a blast the last time we were in the UK and performed to very appreciative audiences.

“However, apart from the fantastic reception and friendly promoters, the real reason we’ve decided to return is because of the beer.

“We imbibed some particularly appealing brews last time and made a point of remembering them. In fact, we’re playing some of the same locations again so we can reunite our taste buds with a decent pint!”

Tickets for the Cheshire concerts can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk