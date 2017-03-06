Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More fabulous acts have been announced for the spectacular Bluedot festival at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire from July 7-9.

Art-electronic duo Goldfrapp are fronted by ethereal chanteuse Alison Goldfrapp and their show heralds a return to live performances with the promise of new material from the eagerly anticipated seventh studio album Silver Eye.

French electronic maestro Vitalic also joins the bill. Known for his genre-busting blend of techno, electro, house and disco and a hatful of critical acclaim for new album Voyager that evokes John-Michel Jarre, Giorgio Moroder and the dawn of the French electronic movement, his set will be a voyage into the delicious depths of old-school techno, euro-disco and beyond.

Legendary space-rock survivors Hawkwind are also welcomed to the eclectic line-up. Celebrating a career of almost 50 years, Dave Brock has led this constantly morphing creature of a band through multiple genre experiments and an ever-changing line-up that has seen luminaries such as Lemmy Kilmister and Ginger Baker join the band.

Also featured is a strong DJ line-up including nu-jazz noodler Mr Scruff, hip hop turntabalist DJ Yoda with an exclusive History of Gaming set, broadcaster and radio jock Eddy Temple Morris and cut ‘n’ paste experimentalist DJ Cheeba.

Following rave reviews from his studio album Electric Lines, released in 2016, Hot Chip frontman Joe Goddard also joins the eclectic bill. Noted for his remixes of the likes of New Order, Disclosure, the Chemical Brothers and Wiley, his live performance is definitely not to be missed.

Late Night Tales – the ultimate mixtape maestros – have delved into the weird and wonderful record collections of the masters down the years including Bonobo, Belle and Sebastian and The Flaming Lips to create the very best compilations.

This year they present Nightmares on Wax, late night on the Arboretum stage. Having dug deep into their crates for this special one-off, they’re guaranteed to have unearthed some gems.

Elsewhere on the bill is Space Afrika, Will Tramp, Dream Wife, Galaxians, Sweat, Xam Duo, WH Lung, DJ Woody, Kelly Lee Owens, Andy Votel presents History of Space Rock, Post War Glamour Girls and Annabel Fraser.

The astounding Algorave returns after delighting rave nerds with non-stop algorithmically generated electronic music at the first bluedot. Live coders include Anny, Belisha Beacon, Canute, Calum Gunn, Hellocatfood, Coral Manton and Miri Kat.

Renowned Leeds promoters High and Lonesome have programmed this year’s Arboretum Stage with a host of breakthrough act and underground heroes such as Juanita Stein, The Travelling Band, Paul Thomas Sounders, Francis Lung, Alessi, Charlotte Carpenter, Ardyn, We Were Strangers, Sam Airey, Charlie Barnes, Mi May, Fighting Caravans, James Smith (PWGG), Ben Pike, Kindest of Thieves, Alter Hanglands, Simon, Widdowson, The Silver Reserve, These Men and Shadowlark.

Festival director Ben Robinson said: “The team are thrilled to announce another batch of amazing artists for this year’s festival. Stay tuned for more intergalactic announcements as we continue to put together a unique weekend of music, science, arts, technology and the exploration of space in partnership with the renowned Jodrell Bank Observatory.”

There will be a full weekend of fascinating space and science based culture, from best-selling authors, academics and artists, including the brilliant best selling author Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the return of Prof David Nutt, Prof Danny Dorling and the acclaimed Arthur Miller.

The Observer will host an afternoon of talks and debates around fakes news, with leading journalists and politicians discussing whether the increasing trend in our post-truth, post-Trump world threatens democracy itself.

There will be an exclusive screening and live rescore of The Moomins and The Comet - the Tore Jansson classic by the original composer. The brilliant composer Ilan Eshkeri will discuss his unique project with Tim Peake, creating music for space.

Bluedot will also celebrate the 80th anniversary of an electronic pioneer with Delia Derbyshire Day - an afternoon of talks and workshops inspired by the inspirational musician who worked on the original Doctor Who theme in 1963.

The scientific secrets of Doctor Who will be unveiled by Marek Kukula and Simon Guerrier, and the Dark Web - a magical mystery tour around the darker side of the internet, where anyone can operate under a cloak of anonymity, and why we should care what happens there, hosted by Geoff White, head of Tech for Channel 4.

Comma Press and the Northern Fiction Alliance will also hold workshops on how to write science fiction with authors Sara Mainland, Adam Marek and Adam Roberts.

In the shadow of the Lovell Telescope, one of the world’s most iconic research instruments, bluedot will explore the latest scientific discoveries from outer space and our planet.

There will be talks from world-class scientists and thinkers, updates on climate change and the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence, combined with an opportunity to ask the big questions of leading researchers, all backed up by a full family-friendly programme of hands-on science experiments and interactive shows.

Full weekend camping tickets are now on sale and start from £159 outright cost or a £34.80 payment plan.