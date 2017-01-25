Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Céline Dion has announced her first UK tour in eight years.

The multi-million-selling artist is temporarily leaving her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace to play four shows in Britain in the summer as part of a series of European concerts.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen and continues on to Sweden, England, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Germany.

The UK dates are June 20 and 21 at the O2 Arena in London, June 25 at Manchester Arena and she will end the tour with a concert on July 27 at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The My Heart Will Go On singer hasn’t performed in Manchester since her Taking Chances Tour in 2008, after which she has been based in Las Vegas with her long-running residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. During that run, she earned a staggering $476,000 per show!

Commenting on the shows, Céline said: “I am so looking forward to returning to the UK and Europe this summer.

“These wonderful cities hold such special memories for me and I’m really excited to be seeing all my fans again.”

There will be a Team Céline pre-sale from noon on Thursday, January 26 until 8pm on Thursday, February 2 and there will be a limit of eight tickets for each purchase. Team Céline cannot guarantee that all members will get tickets, as they are made available for sale on a “first come, first served” basis.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 3, at 10am.

Exclusive Céline Dion Live 2017 VIP Packages will also be available and some will include amazing reserved seats, limited edition memorabilia, exclusive merchandise and more.

Team Céline members should log onto www.celinedion.com/tickets from noon on January 26 for their chance to secure pre-sale tickets.