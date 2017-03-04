Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Geordie Shore’s Scotty T is making an appearance at Rosie’s nightclub in Chester this March.

The television personality, whose real name is Scott Timlin, rose to fame as a cast member in the MTV reality series.

Known for his liaisons with the ladies and outspoken character, Scotty T’s wild antics were a mainstay of the popular show.

The 28-year-old model later went on to appear on the fourth series of Ex on the Beach and won the 17th series of Celebrity Big Brother.

View our gallery of pictures from Scotty T's last visit to Rosies:

Last year he released the book A Shore Thing featuring a behind the scenes account of Geordie Shore and his life growing up in Newcastle.

Scotty T, who boasts 1.7 million followers on Twitter, will be hosting a meet and greet and partying at the club on Northgate Street this St Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17.

Previous celebrities to appear at Rosie’s include Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson from pop band Busted and actor Steve McFadden who plays Phil Mitchell in Eastenders.