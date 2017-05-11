Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Canadian family band made up of step-dancing and fiddle champions will bring their UK tour to two Cheshire venues later this month.

The Fitzgeralds, comprising siblings Tom, Kerry and Julie, will tour to Kettleshulme Village Hall on Saturday, May 20 at 7.30pm, followed by a performance at Mollington Village Hall on Sunday, May 21 at 7.30pm.

The trio, who hail from Canada’s renowned Ottawa Valley, have come a long way from their small town roots. Featuring three–time Canadian grandmaster fiddle champions and Ontario open step dance champions, this unique act features high–energy fiddling and mind–blowing step dancing.

The Fitzgeralds perform everything from the rich tradition of Canadian old time fiddling and step dancing to various styles of fiddle music including Celtic, jazz, bluegrass, French–Canadian, and pop. Fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance, they create their own unique sound and style.

The shows form part of Cheshire Rural Touring Arts’ (CRTA) spring season of touring, taking professional arts events to village halls and libraries across the county.

CRTA’s Anne Crabtree said: “It’s absolutely amazing to be able to bring these incredibly talented siblings all the way from Canada to perform in Cheshire’s rural venues. They are champions at both step-dancing and fiddle playing in their home country and we’re sure they’ll be blowing audiences away next week.”

Tickets for the shows can be booked directly from the venues by calling 01663 719 221 for Kettleshulme and either 01244 851 045 or 01244 851 304 for Mollington.

To find out more about the shows and to see the full CRTA spring season visit www.cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk . For further information contact CRTA on 01244 972835 or email CRTA@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.