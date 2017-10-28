Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singer and guitarist Sunjay is coming to Ellesmere Port to perform at the Hungry Horse Folk Club.

During 2017, Sunjay played the lead role of Buddy Holly in Simon Fielder’s travelling theatre show of Buddy Holly and The Cricketers, a role he was offered when he went for an audition in London for a backing singer and guitarist.

He is now concentrating on building his solo career and will be releasing an album titled Sunjay Sings Buddy later this year.

He will be at the Hungry Horse Folk Club in the Oak Room at The Whitby Club in Chester Road on Thursday, November 23. Doors 7.30pm. Call 0151 678 9902 or visit www.hungryhorseacoustic.com/

Sunjay’s earliest memories are, as a four-year-old, learning Buddy Holly songs from his dad which was perfect preparation for his later involvement with the touring show.

An evening with Sunjay is an evening of exquisite blues, country and folk music combined with a masterclass in guitar playing interspersed with hilarious anecdotes and even the occasional Buddy Holly song.