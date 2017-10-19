Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Fairhurst and his band are coming to Telford’s Warehouse in Chester on Saturday, November 18.

Fairhurst is right at the forefront of the exciting new wave of British blues and rock.

Acoustic Guitar Magazine USA recently identified Fairhurst as one of the Top 3 Resonator guitar players worldwide - the only European on the list.

2017 has already been one hell of a year and now he has announced an extensive UK tour of both solo and full band shows.

Following numerous international club dates across five countries, more than 25 UK festival shows including Glastonbury, Boomtown Fair, The Great British Blues Festival and Shambala, he will be showcasing a large amount of new material as well as some old favourites.

He has two new studio albums currently in production for release in 2018; a third solo LP and a new heavy electric album with long term collaborators Toby Murray on Drums and Justin Kool on bass.

He will again be working with his regular go-to producer Alex Beitzke (Prince, Ed Sheeran, Florence & the Machine, Nigel Kennedy) and producer Bradley Spence (Radiohead, Stereophonics, Iron Maiden, The Strypes, Kasabian).

This promises to be a long awaited follow up to his highly regarded 2014 breakthrough album, Saltwater.