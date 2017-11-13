Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning songwriter the Rev Mike Rayson is coming to Chester for an evening of storytelling and song.

On Saturday, November 18 at 7.30pm, he will be performing at the Wesley Church Centre, on St John Street in Chester as part of his UK tour.

Mike is over from the USA where he serves as an United Methodist Minister in Nameoki, Granite City, Illinois as their senior pastor.

Originally from Australia, he emigrated to the United States in 2005. His music has won countless awards and accolades across the globe.

He has ministered in Westminster Abbey and is a regular presenter at Christian conferences in the UK.

He has performed in over a dozen countries around the world and his songs are regularly aired on Christian radio.

Mike is married to Jen and they have five children. He has experienced much in his life, including the death of his oldest son Sam in 2007 at age 11. Through it all, he has experienced grace and it will be the story of this grace that Mike will share with the audience during the evening.

He will be supported in concert by local award winning Christian singer/songwriter Ade Birkby.

Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite and can be reserved for free. There will be the opportunity to make donations on the evening with proceeds going to the debt counselling charity, Christians Against Poverty. If you need more information please call into Wesley Church Centre.

Mike will also be sharing in worship at Little Sutton Methodist Church on Friday, November 17 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, November 19 at Frodsham Methodist Church at 10.45am and at Swan Bank Methodist Church, Burslem at 6.30pm.