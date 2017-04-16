Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alexander’s Live have lifted the lid on its Not So Secret Garden Party taking place on Bank Holiday Sunday, April 30.

There will be live music from 20 acts across three separate stages, from midday till midnight - come rain or shine, there is guaranteed to be something on show for everyone.

Self-professed ‘acoustic warp-driven analogue dance band’ Hedge Gods will bring their unique combination of double bass, hand-drumming and acoustic guitar to the Courtyard Stage, after enigmatic human-jukebox Ben Stafford.

Armed with sequencers, samplers and a provoking punk-attitude, Def Neon will close the Garden Stage with their synth-pop take on indie rock. Preceding Def Neon the anthemic originals of Days Above and the ‘sublime sounds’ of Alx Green can be enjoyed.

The afterparty will feature Broken 3 Ways who have performed at Boomtown and supported the likes of Reel Big Fish, The Skints, Big D and the Kids Table.

The rest of the line-up features: The Glendale Family, Chris Tavener, Hollows, The Jjohns, Berni Lee, The Bearded Acoustic Duo, The Trigger Hounds, Milan Ackerman, Luke Gardner, Matthew Bascetta, The Instinctive, Kosmonauts, High Frequency and Tom Martin.

There will also be a variety of independent stalls from local businesses on show, face painting from Glitterbugz Bodyart and a pop-up bar/BBQ serving Alexander’s locally sourced burgers.

Wristbands are £5, under 12s are free. Visit www.alexanderslive.com for details.