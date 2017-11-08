Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith are one of the finest duos to have emerged on to the British folk and acoustic scene in recent years and they are bringing their latest show to Chester.

Their combination of outstanding vocal work, sensitive instrumentation and a powerful social conscience has brought them widespread critical acclaim.

They have performed on the main stages of many of the UK’s music festivals (including Sidmouth, Warwick, and Broadstairs) and their music has had national radio play (including the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show and the Mike Harding Folk Show).

The songs themselves are always given centre stage but they are brought to life with stunning musical arrangements and vocals.

Their critically acclaimed second album Night Hours was released in December 2016 on Fellside Recordings. Described as ‘exhilaratingly diverse and full of impeccably crafted songs’, it has cemented the duo’s reputation as two of the most exciting musicians and social commentators on the scene.

They will be performing on Sunday, November 26 at the Raven Folk Club at the Bear and Billet in Chester at 8pm. Tickets £8 (advance tickets only). Call 01244 677212 or visit www.ravenfolk.org.uk.