Shoppers with a passion for fashion could be in luck after CH1ChesterBID announced plans for a month-long celebration of style in Chester city centre.

Chester’s Business Improvement District (BID) company is launching a Style in the City campaign between May 18 and June 18 with style promotions, fashion shows, giveaways and exclusive offers from a range of Chester’s favourite stores.

The campaign gets under way with the Grosvenor Shopping Centre hosting a Chester Races-inspired fashion festival from May 18-26. Retailers throughout the centre will be showcasing the hottest trends to help people get ready for the racing season, whilst live beauty demonstrations from international brands including Clarins and Elemis will also be taking place between May 18-21. Free tickets to Chester Races are also up for grabs.

A special Catwalk Fashion Show will also be held on June 14 at the Chester Grosvenor Hotel in partnership with fashion students from the University of Chester’s Art and Design department. The glamorous event will showcase a range of fashion design graduate collections alongside key looks from high street brands, with showings taking place at 5pm and 7pm.

Julie Charlton, marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “Chester city centre has an amazing range of independent and high street brands to choose from and we created Style in the City to help put them in the spotlight and give local fashionistas a flavour of what’s on offer in Chester.

“With the help of our city centre businesses, we’re planning to help people find those must-have items as we spring into summer, including everything from stylish fashion to the latest beauty products, and stunning jewellery to on-trend homeware.

“We’re also really pleased to be working with the University of Chester on the Catwalk Fashion Show and we really hope people will come along on June 14 to see it for themselves.

“There really will be something for everyone at this month-long celebration of style in Chester city centre and we can’t wait for it to get started!”

Chester’s award-winning fashion designer Matthew O’Brien is lending his support to the campaign by offering the chance for one lucky shopper to win a free style consultation at his store in Rufus Court with a made-to-measure outfit fresh off the runways of London and Paris.

Matthew said: “I’m thrilled to be involved in CH1ChesterBID’s Style in the City campaign. There are not enough fashion events in Chester in my opinion so I really welcome something like this that helps put good design and style at the front of people’s minds.

“I am incredibly passionate about the fashion industry and I’m keen to use my experience to help put Chester on the map as a great place to visit for style inspiration.”

A number of other city centre retailers including the likes of Molton Brown, Marks & Spencer and Boots are also supporting Style in the City with exciting in-store events across the month with free personal shopping experiences, beauty treatments and discounts available on selected days throughout the month.

For more information about Style in the City, in-store events, giveaways and fashion and beauty advice click here.