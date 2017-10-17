Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Beautiful South singers Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will perform live in Delamere Forest next summer.

Less than a week after Gary Barlow announced he was returning to his hometown to play at the annual summer concert series, organised by the Forestry Commission, Heaton and Abbott have confirmed they too will be coming to Delamere, and will take to the stage on Friday, June 8.

The duo’s latest album ‘Crooked Calypso’ charted at no 2, making it their highest release as a duo to date following on from two further top 5 albums in ‘What Have We Become’ (’14) and ‘Wisdom, Laughter and Lines’ (’15).

The Perfect 10 singers, who also performed at Delamere Forest in 2016, will be supported by special guest Billy Bragg, and will no doubt be treating concert-goers to some of their best known hits, such as Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her, as well as songs from Paul Heaton’s days in The Housemartins.

Tickets go on sale for the Forest Live performances on Friday (October 20).