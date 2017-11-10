Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Manchester Christmas Markets – one of the biggest events of their kind in Europe – are officially open.

Millions of revellers are expected to visit the markets to glug gluhwein, do a spot of present-shopping and get into the Christmas spirit.

This year there are nine different zones, which are handily outlined in the map below. They include the bustling European Christmas Market in Albert Square, and the fun fair and ice rink at Cathedral Gardens.

Here are the full opening times and locations for the Manchester Christmas Markets 2017, courtesy of the MEN .

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Albert Square

Open from November 10 to December 21, 10am to 9pm daily.

All other market sites

Open from November 10 to December 20.

Brazennose Street, St Ann’s Square, King Street, Exchange Street, Exchange Square, New Cathedral Street, the Corn Exchange, Market Street, and Cathedral Gardens.

November: 10am to 7.30pm

December: 10am to 8pm

All bar and food areas are open until 9pm.

(Image: Sean Hansford)

The Ice Rink at Cathedral Gardens

Open November 4, 2017 to January 7, 2018, 11am to 9pm (closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day).

Tickets available on ticketsource.co.uk/therinkatcathedralgardens or 0333 666 33 66.

Prices: (A booking fee applies of £0.45 + 6% per ticket)

Adult: £10.00 + booking fee

Children: (age 4 to 16) £8.00 + booking fee - proof of age may be required

Anyone under 12 must be accompanied on the rink by someone over 18.

Family Ticket: £30.00 + booking fee

A family ticket admits 2 adults and 2 children, or 1 adult and 3 children

(Image: Sean Hansford)

Prices for the fun fair at Cathedral Gardens

Ferris wheel: £3

Swing Chairs: £3

Helter Skelter: £3

Carousel: £3

Infant rides: (Mini Miami ride, mini train) £2

Site map for the Manchester Christmas Markets