Millions of people come to Chester every year to see the sights.

Increasingly they are coming from far and wide to experience its history.

Websites such as Lonely Planet provide a valuable resource for tourists who might be visiting for the first time.

The travel site has guides to every city in the world including advice on where to stay and eat.

So how does the travel website rank Chester's top sights? They have also included an Ellesmere Port attraction in their list.

Here they are in reverse order:

9. Chester amphitheatre

(Photo: Jason Roberts)

A unique attraction and selling point for Chester is its Roman arena.

There has been a huge debate over whether the rest of the amphitheatre should be dug out or whether Dee House should be protected.

Lonely Planet says: "Just outside the city walls is what was once an arena that seated 7,000 spectators (making it the country's largest); some historians have suggested that it may have also been the site of King Arthur's Camelot and that his knights' 'round table' was really just this circular construction.

"During summer months there are occasional shows held here."

8. St John the Baptist Church

Not too far down the road from the amphitheatre you will find the city's oldest church.

St John’s was Chester's first Cathedral until the year 1541.

Lonely Planet says: "Built on the site of an older Saxon church in 1075, it includes the remains of a Norman choir and medieval chapels."

7. Grosvenor Museum

Home to some fascinating exhibits, Grosvenor Museum on Grosvenor Street provides a glimpse into the city's history.

Lonely Planet says: "Excellent museum with the country's most comprehensive collection of Roman tombstones.

"At the back of the museum is a preserved Georgian house, complete with kitchen, drawing room, bedroom and bathroom."

6. Dewa Roman Experience

This interactive museum on Bridge Street immerses you in Chester's Roman past and also offers the chance to get hands on with artefacts, clothing and even weaponry.

They also offer city tours and education opportunities.

Lonely Planet says: "What was life like in Roman times? Begin your journey in the hold of a galley ship, where Grapus the Oars Master talks about the dangers of life at the edge of the known world.

"You then walk down a reconstructed Roman street lined with a granary, barracks, bathhouse and tavern – all built to serve the needs of the 20th Legion."

5. Blue Planet Aquarium

Widening the net for this one, but still an essential trip for any visitors to the area.

Blue Planet Aquarium at Ellesmere Port is home to thousands of fascinating creatures, including the largest collection of sharks in Europe.

Lonely Planet says: "Things aren't done by halves around Chester, where you'll find the country's largest aquarium, Blue Planet.

"It's home to 10 different kinds of shark, which can be viewed from a 70m-long moving walkway that lets you eye them up close."

4. Chester Zoo

The world famous zoo brought more than 1.5 million visitors through the gates last year.

Programmes such as Channel 4's Secret Life of the Zoo have made it even more of a must-see attraction.

It keeps growing too, with some high-profile animal births over the festive period.

Lonely Planet says: "The largest of its kind in the country, Chester Zoo is about as pleasant a place as caged animals in artificial habitats could ever expect to live.

"It's so big there's a monorail and waterbus for getting around."

3. Chester Cathedral

(Photo: Rob Stratford)

Chester Cathedral dominates the city skyline and is beautiful both inside and out.

It is still a hub for the city hosting services and events throughout the year.

Lonely Planet says: "Originally a Benedictine abbey built on the remains of an earlier Saxon church dedicated to St Werburgh (the city's patron saint), it was shut down in 1540 as part of Henry VIII's dissolution frenzy, but reconsecrated as a cathedral the following year.

"Despite a substantial Victorian facelift, the cathedral retains much of its original 12th-century structure. "

2. City Walls

As the above video shows, the walls are the perfect way to get round all of Chester's sights and are impressive in their own right too.

Few cities in the country can claim to have their heritage still so visible and well maintained.

Lonely Planet says: "A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the two-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre.

"Originally built by the Romans around AD 70, the walls were altered substantially over the following centuries but have retained their current position since around 1200."

1. The Rows

Coming in the top spot is the city's unique shopping galleries.

Who does not love the view of the Rows from the Eastgate Clock? They form a huge part of what gives Chester so much character.

Lonely Planet says: "Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each direction from the Central Cross.

"The architecture is a handsome mix of Victorian and Tudor (original and mock) buildings that house a fantastic collection of individually owned shops."

