We may love our city but Urban Dictionary, the website which allows anyone to create their own words, phrases or definitions, has some rather unflattering perceptions of Chester.

There's scarce mention of our magnificent cathedral, historic city walls or even our impressive racecourse – instead contributors have offered some rather derogatory observations about Chester.

One user's perception of Chester starts off innocently enough: "An old Roman fort town in Northwest England near the borders of Wales."

But apparently it is also 'full of rich and rich wannabes.' However, it appears our saving grace are the women of Chester, as 'the quility (sic) of ladies is good, better than the usual bright orange faces and tracksuits you get in surrounding areas."

That's good news. But if you're a man living in Chester, you're in for a bit of a roasting as the user went on to say: "Same can't be said for the males they all love themselves and spend hours gazing in shop windows just to check their hair's ok (this includes chavs) although with chav males it's hard to tell if they are trying to start a fight with the guy starting at them or checking their threads and cheap gold."

And the flattery continues as Chester is referred to as a 'hick town with lots of dutchy rich kids waiting to get the s*** kicked out of them."

However, as someone else notes: "You can have a good night out in chester and theirs (sic) usually some chav bint flashing herself for a lift to laugh at​."

So we suppose it's not all bad news. And on the bright side, somebody else said Chester makes a very good cat name.

Of course, none of the above should be taken too seriously, since the top definition for 'Urban Dictionary' describes the website as: "A place formerly used to find out about slang, and now a place that teens with no life use as a burn book to whine about celebrities, their friends, etc., let out their sexual frustrations, show off their racist/sexist/homophobic/anti-(insert religion here) opinions, troll, and babble about things they know nothing about."