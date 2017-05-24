Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A storming line-up has been announced for the second-ever Helsfest.

The homegrown rock music festival will take over Helsby Community Sports Club on August 5.

Stone Broken, who will play at Donington’s famous Download Festival in a few weeks’ time, have been announced as the headline act for the show.

They will be supported by Bad Touch, Falling Red and Reveller.

Also on the packed bill are Twisted Illusion, Hell’s Addiction and Problem Child.

The first-ever Helsfest was held at the Eccies in April last year and went down a treat.

Such was its success, it has been moved outdoors to the sports club and the height of summer for 2017.

Co-organiser Ed Brereton said the team behind the festival were hoping to make it ‘bigger than ever’ now it will be in the open air.

On top of the music, guests can expect great food, merchandise and trade stalls. There is free camping too.

Helsfest will help raise money for the village’s Ho Ho Helsby community group.

Tickets, which cost £13.50, are available through the Helsfest Facebook page. For more information contact info@helsfest.co.uk.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.