What to expect at Five Guys

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire Oaks gym could soon be holding exercise classes where you sleep for 45 minutes.

David Lloyd Clubs, who have a branch near Ellesmere Port, is thinking about swapping spinning bikes for single beds with so-called 'napercise'.

It has been designed to 'reinvigorate the mind and improve moods'.

The exercise studio temperature is even dropped to promote burning calories while you are dozing.

David Lloyd is trialling the class at one of its gyms in London. If this is successful they are looking to bring it to the rest of the UK.

Sleep expert Kathryn Pinkham said: "Sleep is a lot more important than people realise.

"We tend to focus on the short-term effects such as being tired or lacking concentration, but it is also essential for our long-term physical and mental wellbeing too.

"In addition to a lack of sleep bringing with it a higher risk of developing anxiety or depression, when we are sleep deprived we lack the energy to exercise regularly, and also the mental clarity to make good decisions about the food we eat, which could negatively impact our physical health in the long-run."

Napercise is aimed sleep-deprived parents in particular.

A David Lloyd Clubs spokesman said: “According to our research, 86% of parents admit to regularly suffering from fatigue which is alarmingly high when you consider the important role getting a good night’s sleep can play in our overall mental and physical wellbeing.

"Here at David Lloyd Clubs, we’re always looking for new ways to tackle the issues that everyday families face, which is what ‘Napercise’ sets out to do.

"Filling an exercise studio with beds might look unusual, but if it proves to be a success, we’re definitely excited at the possibility of rolling out the programme to more of our clubs down the line.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.