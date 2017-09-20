Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most people like dressing up and going out on Hallowe'en, but if you have children you often have to miss out on the action.

But this year you can go out to party and bring the kids along when a Hallowe'en themed indoor family mini-festival comes to The Tivoli in Buckley on October 29 from 2pm-4.30pm.

Rave events company Big Fish Little Fish are bringing the old school tunes to the multi-sensory dance floor with club visuals, glitter cannons, giant bouncy balloons and legendary parachute dance.

Nostalgic parents will be able to enjoy electro late 90's rave type tracks but music will be more chilled in certain areas if children need a quieter environment.

There are also Hallowe'en themed crafts for little ones to get busy with and the chance for them to flex their creativity on a giant Hallowe'en colouring mural.

And for babies, there's even a special chill out area with soft play, ball pools, tents and tunnels.

It's the second time in as many months that a family rave like this has been held at the Tivoli.

Set up six years ago by Huw ‘Bunf’ Bunford, guitarist of hit Welsh rock band Super Furry Animals, the raves have been hugely popular all over the country ever since.

The dad-of-three told our sister paper Daily Post back in June that he struggled to find fun events when his children were younger and wanted to set up something diferent.

"There’s only so many baby groups and coffee shops you can handle. But this [BFLF], it’s definitely not the usual," he said.

"It’s almost anarchic. You’re having a really good time, having a rave with the whole family. It’s difficult to find something where everyone gets something out of it - including the parents.

Bunf, who will be DJing on the day with Dave Booth of the Stone Roses, added: "When you’ve got a family, you sometimes run out of options for things to do. I found BFLF is like a breath of fresh air.

“You leave your inhibitions at the door and just go for it. It’s a very friendly and very family-orientated event. We encourage the parents to come with their children. We have two-and-a-half hours of a banging rave and people love it.

"We have babies held up high, hands in the air."

Tickets cost £7.50 for adults and children but pre-walking infants get in free. More information is here.

There are free glow sticks and transfer tattoos as well as a licensed bar, a cake stall and face painting.