Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five hundred thousand colourful balls and litres of prosecco – could anything be more fun?

As part of a series of special events across the country, adults can step back in time to their childhood thanks to the Prosecco & Balls UK tour which stops off in Chester on February 10 next year.

Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in half a million colourful balls and swim across to speciality prosecco bars which serve the fizz on tap, as well as cocktails and ice lollies.

And also at the event, which will be held at Cruise, there'll be thousands of inflatables and funk, soul and disco DJs providing the entertainment.

So far, 1,700 people have registered their interest for the extravaganza on Facebook.

Prosecco & Balls say: "Immerse yourself in half a million colourful balls and break the rules of ordinary partying! Take a dip in the UK’s only adult ball pool and swim across to our prosecco bars!

"Prepare to be perplexed with our childish world filled with joy, laughter and prosecco."

For more information, click here .