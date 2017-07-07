World famous artists feature in ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral

What's OngalleryWorld famous artists feature in ARK exhibition at Chester CathedralDamien Hirst, Barbara Hepworth, Antony Gormley, Lynn Chadwick and David Mach among big names ShareByDavid Holmes12:49, 7 JUL 2017Updated13:36, 7 JUL 2017False Idol by Damien Hirst as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.1 of 28False Idol by Damien Hirst as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.2 of 28Canon Jane Brooke, Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, with Stubbs (Absorbed) by Michael Joo at the ARK sculpture exhibition.3 of 28The Patriarch Jambo by Ralph Brown which features in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.4 of 28Whale by Daniel Chadwick in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.5 of 28Home and away by Antony Gormley as part of the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.6 of 28The Birth of Consistency by Abgus Fairhurst in the nave of Chester Cathedral.7 of 28Baboon by Michael Cooper, sitting in the judge's seat in the old courtroom at Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.8 of 28Vessel by David Mach as part of the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.9 of 28Work by Eilis O'Connell called 'Capsule for Destinies Unknown'which features in the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.10 of 28The Leopard by Jonathan Kenworthy in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition.11 of 28The Leopard by Jonathan Kenworthy in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition.12 of 28Secret by William Tucker which features in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.13 of 28Comme des Lions by Belgian sculptor Olivier Strebelle as part of the ARK exhibition outside one of the entrances to Chester Cathedral.14 of 28False Idol by Damien Hirst as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.15 of 28Voyager by Charlotte Mayer which features in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.16 of 28Work by Eilis O'Connell called 'Capsule for Destinies Unknown'which features in the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.17 of 28Time Taken by Almuth Tebbenhoff which features in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.18 of 28Elizabeth Frink's 'Wild Boar' as part of the ARK exhibition.19 of 28Canon Jane Brooke, Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, with a work by Peter Randall-Pageat in the cathedral grounds as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition.20 of 28Zebra Foal by Anita Mandl in the children's chapel at Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibiton.21 of 28Gallery manager Sally James and gallery administrative assistant Cath Ingram polishing up one of two cormorant sculptures by Terence Coventry in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.22 of 28Fructus, Corpus and Phyllotaxus by Peter Randall-Page in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.23 of 28Noah and the Raven by Jon Buck as part of Chester Cathedral's ARK sculpture exhibition.24 of 28Stalking Cat and Cat Catching Bird by Deborah van der Beek as part of the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.25 of 28Ark: High and Dry by Jon Buck which features in the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.26 of 28World class works of art are arriving at Chester Cathedral ready for the opening of a free exhibition featuring globally famous artists. Picture: Chester Cathedral27 of 28World class works of art are arriving at Chester Cathedral ready for the opening of a free exhibition featuring globally famous artists.28 of 28More OnChesterChester CathedralTourismWhat's OnChester City CentreDiocese of Chester