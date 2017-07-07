Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

World famous artists feature in ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral

Damien Hirst, Barbara Hepworth, Antony Gormley, Lynn Chadwick and David Mach among big names

  • Share
  1. False Idol by Damien Hirst as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.1 of 28
  2. False Idol by Damien Hirst as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.2 of 28
  3. Canon Jane Brooke, Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, with Stubbs (Absorbed) by Michael Joo at the ARK sculpture exhibition.3 of 28
  4. The Patriarch Jambo by Ralph Brown which features in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.4 of 28
  5. Whale by Daniel Chadwick in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.5 of 28
  6. Home and away by Antony Gormley as part of the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.6 of 28
  7. The Birth of Consistency by Abgus Fairhurst in the nave of Chester Cathedral.7 of 28
  8. Baboon by Michael Cooper, sitting in the judge's seat in the old courtroom at Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.8 of 28
  9. Vessel by David Mach as part of the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.9 of 28
  10. Work by Eilis O'Connell called 'Capsule for Destinies Unknown'which features in the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.10 of 28
  11. The Leopard by Jonathan Kenworthy in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition.11 of 28
  12. The Leopard by Jonathan Kenworthy in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition.12 of 28
  13. Secret by William Tucker which features in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.13 of 28
  14. Comme des Lions by Belgian sculptor Olivier Strebelle as part of the ARK exhibition outside one of the entrances to Chester Cathedral.14 of 28
  15. False Idol by Damien Hirst as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.15 of 28
  16. Voyager by Charlotte Mayer which features in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.16 of 28
  17. Work by Eilis O'Connell called 'Capsule for Destinies Unknown'which features in the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.17 of 28
  18. Time Taken by Almuth Tebbenhoff which features in the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.18 of 28
  19. Elizabeth Frink's 'Wild Boar' as part of the ARK exhibition.19 of 28
  20. Canon Jane Brooke, Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, with a work by Peter Randall-Pageat in the cathedral grounds as part of the ARK sculpture exhibition.20 of 28
  21. Zebra Foal by Anita Mandl in the children's chapel at Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibiton.21 of 28
  22. Gallery manager Sally James and gallery administrative assistant Cath Ingram polishing up one of two cormorant sculptures by Terence Coventry in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.22 of 28
  23. Fructus, Corpus and Phyllotaxus by Peter Randall-Page in the grounds of Chester Cathedral as part of the ARK exhibition.23 of 28
  24. Noah and the Raven by Jon Buck as part of Chester Cathedral's ARK sculpture exhibition.24 of 28
  25. Stalking Cat and Cat Catching Bird by Deborah van der Beek as part of the ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral.25 of 28
  26. Ark: High and Dry by Jon Buck which features in the ARK sculpture exhibition at Chester Cathedral.26 of 28
  27. World class works of art are arriving at Chester Cathedral ready for the opening of a free exhibition featuring globally famous artists. Picture: Chester Cathedral27 of 28
  28. World class works of art are arriving at Chester Cathedral ready for the opening of a free exhibition featuring globally famous artists.28 of 28
More On
School PromsUpton-by-Chester High School prom 2017
Year 11 students celebrate at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa
Real Housewives of CheshireReal Housewives of Cheshire film at Chester's Cruise nightclub
Recording takes place in city centre as fans look on  
School PromsGallery: Upton-by-Chester High School Year 11 prom
Stunning pictures as the Upton class of 2017 celebrate in style at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa
StoryhouseChester Storyhouse announces its first spring season of visiting shows
Comedy stars, classic ballet and opera among the treats in story for 2018
Chester Raft RaceChester Raft Race returns to the River Dee - picture special
Special appearance by 'Donald Trump' one of the highlights of Sunday's event
HooleHoole Allotments to hold open day to celebrate centenary
Full day of activities planned for July 16
Chester CathedralWorld famous artists feature in ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral
Damien Hirst, Barbara Hepworth, Antony Gormley, Lynn Chadwick and David Mach among big names
School PromsGallery: Upton-by-Chester High School Year 11 prom
Stunning pictures as the Upton class of 2017 celebrate in style at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa
School PromsUpton-by-Chester High School prom 2017
Year 11 students celebrate at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa
Chester Raft RaceChester Raft Race returns to the River Dee - picture special
Special appearance by 'Donald Trump' one of the highlights of Sunday's event
School PromsUpton-by-Chester High School prom 2017
Year 11 students celebrate at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa
Real Housewives of CheshireReal Housewives of Cheshire film at Chester's Cruise nightclub
Recording takes place in city centre as fans look on  
School PromsGallery: Upton-by-Chester High School Year 11 prom
Stunning pictures as the Upton class of 2017 celebrate in style at Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa
ChesterThis state-of-the-art gym could be huge for Chester
And its world class facilities will be open to everyone
Football NewsJames Alabi, Theo Vassell, Wrexham double deal, AFC Fylde statement of intent
All the latest transfer news involving Chester FC's Vanarama National League rivals
HooleHoole Allotments to hold open day to celebrate centenary
Full day of activities planned for July 16
Chester CathedralWorld famous artists feature in ARK exhibition at Chester Cathedral
Damien Hirst, Barbara Hepworth, Antony Gormley, Lynn Chadwick and David Mach among big names
Football NewsJames Alabi, Theo Vassell, Wrexham double deal, AFC Fylde statement of intent
All the latest transfer news involving Chester FC's Vanarama National League rivals
Chester ZooWatch baby 'Paddington' bear’s first treetop adventure at Chester Zoo
Six-month-old is starting to develop a head for heights as it takes in the view from up high
Sir John Deane's CollegeSir John Deane’s ranked second highest achieving sixth form college in the country
92.8% achievement rate means this sixth form beat hundreds of others nationally
Top Stories
Chester ZooWatch baby 'Paddington' bear’s first treetop adventure at Chester Zoo
Six-month-old is starting to develop a head for heights as it takes in the view from up high
Sir John Deane's CollegeSir John Deane’s ranked second highest achieving sixth form college in the country
92.8% achievement rate means this sixth form beat hundreds of others nationally
ChesterChester businessman tells of relief at being released from New Ferry explosion investigation
Marcus Johnson says his arrest becoming public knowledge has damaged his business interests
Football NewsJames Alabi, Theo Vassell, Wrexham double deal, AFC Fylde statement of intent
All the latest transfer news involving Chester FC's Vanarama National League rivals
Real Housewives of CheshireReal Housewives of Cheshire film at Chester's Cruise nightclub
Recording takes place in city centre as fans look on
BarntonAppeal after attack on Northwich cash machine
Men used crowbars in early hours incident
ChesterThis state-of-the-art gym could be huge for Chester
And its world class facilities will be open to everyone
Frodsham and HelsbyRegistration for the Mersey Gateway toll system opens soon
The tolls are coming and you need to be ready
Chester City CentreChester to host world exclusive Pokémon GO event
Historic sites will be turned into PokéStops where players can catch virtual monsters  
Delamere ForestRare dragonfly species has been spotted in Delamere Forest
Staff at Cheshire Wildlife Trust are convinced they have seen their first ‘true Delamere’ white-faced darters
WinsfordWinsford bank targeted by robbers who make off with thousands of pounds
Cheshire Police appeal for witnesses to incident in which security officer was attacked 
UptonTribute to Chester motorcyclist killed in collision
Family issues short statement following tragic incident
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay