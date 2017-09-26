Coronation Street's 'Vera Duckworth' in pictures

What's OngalleryCoronation Street's 'Vera Duckworth' in picturesA tribute to legendary actress Liz DawnBySallie Ehlen12:06, 26 SEP 2017Updated13:24, 26 SEP 2017Vera and Jack in the Rovers1 of 15Vera and Jack2 of 15Coronation Street star Bill Tarmey, who played Jack Duckworth, with Liz Dawn, who played his wife Vera3 of 15Maria moves in with Tyrone and the Duckworth's (Image: Granada Television)4 of 15Vera would like to celebrate their first night in the Rovers but Jack has other ideas in 1995 (Image: Granada Television)5 of 156 of 15Jack and Vera were an iconic couple (Image: Mirrorpix)7 of 15Vera reagains consciousness much to Jack's (Bill Tarmey) delight.8 of 15Liz Dawn as Vera Duckworth in a scene with William Tarmey, as Jack Duckworth. Also with them are Peter Dudley and Lynne Perrie as Bert and Ivy Tilsley and Bernard Youens and Jean Alexander as Stan and Hilda Ogden9 of 15Pucker up chuck: Jack and Vera10 of 15Liz Dawn, pictured with the late Bill Tarmey on set at Coronation Street11 of 15Doreen (PRUNELLA GEE) and Vera argue about who has vandalised the Peacock's sign.12 of 15Tyrone (ALAN HALSALL) finds a basket on the doorstep. He opens it up to find a puppy. He thinks Jack (BILL TARMEY) and Vera have bought it but doesn't see Maya looking on from across the street.13 of 15Vera and Jack14 of 15Vera Duckworth (Actress Liz Dawn) (Image: Granada Television)15 of 15More OnCoronation Street