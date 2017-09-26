Load mobile navigation
Coronation Street's 'Vera Duckworth' in pictures

A tribute to legendary actress Liz Dawn

  1. Vera and Jack in the Rovers1 of 15
  2. Vera and Jack2 of 15
  3. Coronation Street star Bill Tarmey, who played Jack Duckworth, with Liz Dawn, who played his wife Vera
    Coronation Street star Bill Tarmey, who played Jack Duckworth, with Liz Dawn, who played his wife Vera3 of 15
  4. Maria moves in with Tyrone and the Duckworth's4 of 15
  5. Vera would like to celebrate their first night in the Rovers but Jack has other ideas in 19955 of 15
  6. 6 of 15
  7. Jack and Vera were an iconic couple7 of 15
  8. Vera reagains consciousness much to Jack's (Bill Tarmey) delight.
    Vera reagains consciousness much to Jack's (Bill Tarmey) delight.8 of 15
  9. Liz Dawn as Vera Duckworth in a scene with William Tarmey, as Jack Duckworth. Also with them are Peter Dudley and Lynne Perrie as Bert and Ivy Tilsley and Bernard Youens and Jean Alexander as Stan and Hilda Ogden9 of 15
  10. Pucker up chuck: Jack and Vera10 of 15
  11. Liz Dawn, pictured with the late Bill Tarmey on set at Coronation Street11 of 15
  12. Doreen (PRUNELLA GEE) and Vera argue about who has vandalised the Peacock's sign.
    Doreen (PRUNELLA GEE) and Vera argue about who has vandalised the Peacock's sign.12 of 15
  13. Tyrone (ALAN HALSALL) finds a basket on the doorstep. He opens it up to find a puppy. He thinks Jack (BILL TARMEY) and Vera have bought it but doesn't see Maya looking on from across the street.
    Tyrone (ALAN HALSALL) finds a basket on the doorstep. He opens it up to find a puppy. He thinks Jack (BILL TARMEY) and Vera have bought it but doesn't see Maya looking on from across the street.13 of 15
  14. Vera and Jack14 of 15
  15. Vera Duckworth (Actress Liz Dawn)15 of 15
