Comedian Jon Richardson has added a Chester date to his hotly anticipated autumn tour Old Man.

Storyhouse will play host to the star of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown for one night only on Tuesday, September 19.

Old Man is Jon’s return to live stand-up following his 2014 sell-out Nidiot tour, and this new tour will see him travel across the UK and Ireland covering 100 dates.

Since his last show Jon has become a husband and father; seen the UK vote to leave the EU; and watched the rise of Donald Trump. All of which leave him asking one question – why does it seem that no-one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

Fans are invited to come and see what Jon Richardson can do with words when he has more than 30 seconds to work with. Or should that be 'with which to work'?

Jon has been massively in demand for television and radio appearances including Have I Got News For You, as well as team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Jon’s recent television appearances include hosting The One Show three times, Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo, Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The 02, and Taskmaster.

Jon’s latest documentary, Jon Richardson’s Guide To The End Of The World, where he took on his greatest fears and examines the truth behind then, aired on Channel 4 earlier this year to much critical acclaim.

Tickets start from £22.