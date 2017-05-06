Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smash hit production Footloose: The Musical will burst on to the Storyhouse stage for one week only in September.

The rock ‘n’ roll sensations is based on the much-loved 1984 movie which tells the story of city boy Ren, who has to move to a rural backwater in America where dancing is banned.

All hell breaks out as Ren breaks loose and soon has the whole town up on its feet.

Footloose: The Musical is set to take the world by storm once again in this brand new production, bursting with youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music.

Its debut visit to Chester will last from September 5-9.

The cast features Maureen Nolan as Vi Moore. Maureen has been singing with her sisters since she was nine years old, when they became one of Europe’s first girl bands, The Nolans.

On stage, Maureen has played Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers in the West End and on tour to critical acclaim. She was the fourth Nolan sister to play the role, earning them entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The cast also includes Joshua Dowen (Cool Rider, West End) as Ren McCormack, the role immortalised on screen by Kevin Bacon, Hannah Price (reprising her performance from the 2016 tour) as Ariel Moore, Reuven Gershon (Let It Be, West End and Broadway) as Reverend Shaw, Lindsay Goodhand (Crazy For You, Watermill Theatre) as Ethel McCormack, Laura Sillett (Grease, International Tour) as Rusty, Connor Going (The Pirates of Penzance, Sh*tfaced Shakesepare) as Chuck, Emma Fraser (The Vaudevillians, Les Enfants Terribles) as Wendy Jo, Gracie Lai (Avenue Q, UK Tour) as Urleen, Laurence Libor (American Idiot, West End) as Willard, Tomas Wolstenhome (Once, West End) as Bickle, Dominic Gee Burch as Jeter and Alex Marshall (Buddy, UK Tour) as Wes. The cast also includes Luke Dowling, Grace Lancaster, Jamie Ross and Lauren Storer.

Footloose: The Musical has music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and is adapted for the stage by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

It is based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford and directed by Racky Plews (American Idiot, West End) with choreography by Matthew Cole, design by Sara Perks and musical supervision by Mark Crossland.

It is produced by David Hutchinson and Phillip Rowntree for Sell A Door Theatre Company, Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Jason Haigh-Ellery and Stephen McGill Productions. It is presented by arrangement with R&H Theatricals Europe.

Tickets start from £20.50. Storyhouse operates a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring that the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price.