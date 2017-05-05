Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wine School of Cheshire is to host a showcase event for English Wine Week 2017 at Restaurant 1539 at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, June 3.

English Wine Week is a national campaign, designed to raise awareness of English wine across the country.

The event starts over spring bank holiday which is also half term for most schools. It marks the start of the tourist season and the vineyards themselves are waking up to the new growing season.

This year, The Wine School of Cheshire is embracing Chester’s proximity to the Welsh border to include Welsh wines within their annual feature event for English Wine Week by hosting The Great British Grape Off at Restaurant 1539 at Chester’s historic racecourse on Saturday, June 3.

Richard Smith, founder of the wine school, said: “I was thrilled to work with the English Wine Producers at RHS Tatton Park last summer where I met Colin and Charlotte Bennett of Gwinllan Conwy Vineyard where they featured their first release of wines from their own vineyard in North Wales.

“Afterwards, I thought what a fantastic idea it would be to introduce these wines to Cheshire and what better way than to include them in English Wine Week, enabling my guests to enjoy a complete taste of British wine in one enjoyable afternoon out.”

There are around 500 vineyards in England and Wales and a selection of the best will be tasting at this event in Chester, expected to include The Ridgeview Estate, supplier to both Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, Chapel Down and The Gusbourne Estate.

The Great British Grape Off costs £80 per person and tickets can be purchased on The Wine School of Cheshire’s Chester web page at cheshire.wine/chester.