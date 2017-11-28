Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ginger Wine Bar and Deli on Northgate street has taken delivery of the ‘World’s Best Cheese’.

The Guild of Fine Food crowned the Cornish Kern the best on Friday (November 17).

The 16-month matured cow’s milk cheese is medium hard and is described as being buttery, with a deep aroma of caramel notes. Produced by the Cornish maker, Lynher Dairies the cheese is rind washed, a fashionable production method at the moment and coated with black wax. The name Kern comes from the Cornish ‘round’ describing the shape of the cheese.

The special edition to Ginger’s deli counter will be available for a limited time, so be sure to try it on one of their deli sharing boards before it’s gone.

It’s top of the cheese world at the moment and not one to be missed.