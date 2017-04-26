More than 300 of the food and drink industry’s finest representatives in Cheshire packed into the Pavilion at Chester Racecourse to find out the winners of the 2017 Taste Cheshire Awards.
Over 44,000 votes were cast by the public and the final four nominations in each category were mystery dined or shopped by industry experts to award Gold, Silver and Bronze in each of the categories.
Taste Cheshire general manager Lisa Edwards said: “This was an incredible array of Cheshire talent and we are proud to be promoting the true Taste of Cheshire through these industry important awards.”
The winners are:
Best Pub sponsored by Hunters Gin:
The Fishpool Inn, Delamere – Gold Award
The Faulkner, Hoole – Silver Award
George and Dragon, Holmes Chapel – Bronze Award
Best Bar sponsored by We Love Chester:
Bar Lounge, Chester – Gold Award
The Suburbs, Hoole – Silver Award
Liquor and Co, Chester – Bronze Award
Best Small Restaurant sponsored by Easy Pre-Order:
The Chefs Table, Chester – Gold Award
Cornichon At the Gunnery, Tarvin – Silver Award
The Yard, Chester – Bronze Award
Best Large Restaurant sponsored by Allington Hughes Law:
Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester – Gold Award
Olive Tree Brasserie, Chester – Silver Award
The Chester Fields, Chester – Bronze Award
Best Newcomer sponsored by Broil King:
Machine House, Rossett – Gold Award
The Galley, Ellesmere Port – Silver Award
Elephant Bank, Neston – Bronze Award
Best use of Local Produce in a Menu – sponsored by Action Against Hunger:
The Chester Fields – Gold Award
The Chefs Table, Chester – Silver Award
The Pheasant Inn, Tattenhall – Bronze Award
Best Café sponsored by Horseradish:
Elephant Lounge, Parkgate – Gold Award
Benty Farm Tearooms, Wirral – Silver Award
Little Yellow Pig, Chester – Bronze Award
Best Local Produce Shop sponsored by Shop Cheshire:
The Lambing Shed Farm Shop – Gold Award
Applegate – Silver Award
Cheerbrook Farm Shop – Bronze Award
Best Delicatessen sponsored by Dee 106.3:
Whitmore and White, Frodsham – Gold Award
Deli Vert, Hoole – Silver Award
Monks Delicatessen, Runcorn – Bronze Award
Best Sandwich Shop sponsored by Marketing Cheshire:
Bloom, Nantwich – Gold Award
Doorsteps, Handbridge – Silver Award
The Cheshire Sandwich Company, Chester – Bronze Award
Excellence in Customer Care– sponsored by Individual Restaurants:
HE Cowards, Frodsham – Gold Award
Piste, Tarporley – Silver Award
Little Tap, Tarporley – Bronze Award
Best Family Friendly Venue sponsored by Samphire Magazine:
Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester – Gold Award
Coffee Tots Play café, Chester – Silver Award
The Faulkner, Hoole – Bronze Award
2017 Festival Sausage Competition – Sponsored by The NOW Food Centre:
Plain Winner – Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, Hawarden
Flavoured Winner – Cottom Foods of Widnes
Taste Cheshire Young Chef Challenge:
Winner: Matthew Evans, South Cheshire College