More than 300 of the food and drink industry’s finest representatives in Cheshire packed into the Pavilion at Chester Racecourse to find out the winners of the 2017 Taste Cheshire Awards.

Over 44,000 votes were cast by the public and the final four nominations in each category were mystery dined or shopped by industry experts to award Gold, Silver and Bronze in each of the categories.

Taste Cheshire general manager Lisa Edwards said: “This was an incredible array of Cheshire talent and we are proud to be promoting the true Taste of Cheshire through these industry important awards.”

The winners are:

Best Pub sponsored by Hunters Gin:

The Fishpool Inn, Delamere – Gold Award

The Faulkner, Hoole – Silver Award

George and Dragon, Holmes Chapel – Bronze Award

Best Bar sponsored by We Love Chester:

Bar Lounge, Chester – Gold Award

The Suburbs, Hoole – Silver Award

Liquor and Co, Chester – Bronze Award

Best Small Restaurant sponsored by Easy Pre-Order:

The Chefs Table, Chester – Gold Award

Cornichon At the Gunnery, Tarvin – Silver Award

The Yard, Chester – Bronze Award

Best Large Restaurant sponsored by Allington Hughes Law:

Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester – Gold Award

Olive Tree Brasserie, Chester – Silver Award

The Chester Fields, Chester – Bronze Award

Best Newcomer sponsored by Broil King:

Machine House, Rossett – Gold Award

The Galley, Ellesmere Port – Silver Award

Elephant Bank, Neston – Bronze Award

Best use of Local Produce in a Menu – sponsored by Action Against Hunger:

The Chester Fields – Gold Award

The Chefs Table, Chester – Silver Award

The Pheasant Inn, Tattenhall – Bronze Award

Best Café sponsored by Horseradish:

Elephant Lounge, Parkgate – Gold Award

Benty Farm Tearooms, Wirral – Silver Award

Little Yellow Pig, Chester – Bronze Award

Best Local Produce Shop sponsored by Shop Cheshire:

The Lambing Shed Farm Shop – Gold Award

Applegate – Silver Award

Cheerbrook Farm Shop – Bronze Award

Best Delicatessen sponsored by Dee 106.3:

Whitmore and White, Frodsham – Gold Award

Deli Vert, Hoole – Silver Award

Monks Delicatessen, Runcorn – Bronze Award

Best Sandwich Shop sponsored by Marketing Cheshire:

Bloom, Nantwich – Gold Award

Doorsteps, Handbridge – Silver Award

The Cheshire Sandwich Company, Chester – Bronze Award

Excellence in Customer Care– sponsored by Individual Restaurants:

HE Cowards, Frodsham – Gold Award

Piste, Tarporley – Silver Award

Little Tap, Tarporley – Bronze Award

Best Family Friendly Venue sponsored by Samphire Magazine:

Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester – Gold Award

Coffee Tots Play café, Chester – Silver Award

The Faulkner, Hoole – Bronze Award

2017 Festival Sausage Competition – Sponsored by The NOW Food Centre:

Plain Winner – Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, Hawarden

Flavoured Winner – Cottom Foods of Widnes

Taste Cheshire Young Chef Challenge:

Winner: Matthew Evans, South Cheshire College