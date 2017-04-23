Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New images reveal what The Alchemist could look like when the trendy cocktail bar and restaurant opens its doors in Chester city centre this summer.

Having acquired a 21-year leasehold, the upmarket venue will be situated in the former Gin Rickey’s and Luke’s Eating House on St John Street.

The Alchemist describes itself as a master in dark arts and molecular mixology, with cocktails and theatre at its core in its quest for the ultimate molecular mix, the perfect presentation and the most sensational settings for immersive drinking and dining experiences.

Its expert mixologists create every cocktail with an obsessive eye for detail, presented in vessels orchestrated to add a devilish dash of theatre, bedazzle and bewitch consumers and set the scene for everything they do.

(Photo: Laurence Hudghton Photography LTD)

Managing director of The Alchemist Simon Potts said: “We’re incredibly proud to be opening our tenth site, just six years after the brand’s inception.

“When we launched in Spinningfields back in 2010, we looked to push the boundaries of the Manchester drinking and casual dining experience through theatrical cocktails, engaging service and interesting spaces.

“We’re now establishing ourselves as one of the most talked about bar and restaurant brands in the UK, and we are delighted to open in Chester and intend to bring something different to its food and drink scene.

“Opening our tenth site, in a city rich in heritage with a bustling nightlife, demonstrates the dedication and commitment of The Alchemist team.

“2017 is set to be our most exciting year yet, as consumer demand increases for richer, immersive and shareable bar and restaurant experiences.”

To find out more, visit thealchemist.uk.com.