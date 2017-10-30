Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sticky Walnut owner Gary Usher broke crowdfunding records earlier in the year by raising over £200,000 to open Wreckfish in Liverpool, smashing records for the most money ever raised for a restaurant on Kickstarter UK and the third most money raised for a restaurant worldwide.

Five months on and a full renovation of the derelict Ropewalks building completed, the bistro is officially open.

The much-anticipated fourth restaurant launched in Liverpool city centre with an exclusive VIP event for friends, family and Kickstarter backers, who purchased tickets to the launch event back in May.

Guests enjoyed exclusive samples of the menu, including beef croquettes, marmalade sponge pudding and a ‘charcuterie station’ featuring the bistro’s house baguettes, followed by a DJ set by AFRODEUTSCHE.

Gary Usher commented: “As soon as I saw the building back in November last year, I knew that we had to open a restaurant in Liverpool.

“The response we received to the Kickstarter was absolutely incredible and we have been fortunate enough to open less than five months after the money was raised. “We have such loyal support from our existing customers and the help we’ve received from suppliers and local businesses has been ridiculous.

“The launch event was our way of saying a massive thank you and we just can’t wait for everyone to come and try Wreckfish for themselves.”

The restaurant officially opened to the public on Monday, October 23 with reservations available online and over the phone.

Individual tables are available, as well as a communal table and private dining room, for up to 12 guests, at no additional cost.

The menus include dishes such as; caramelised pork cutlet with chorizo, cashel blue arancini with port poached pears, pan roast skate wing with brown butter dressing and gin cured trout with pomegranate molasses.

Desserts range from salted caramel tart and marmalade sponge to matcha tea mousse.

As well as serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, new for the restaurant group is breakfast, which will be served daily from 7am following a launch event from Duck & Waffle’s Dan Doherty on November 5.

The breakfast menu will feature classic and contemporary dishes, such as a traditional full English, eggs benedict and avocado on toast.

Bookings are now being taken for reservations. For more information or to book online, visit www.wreckfish.co