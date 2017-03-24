Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester restaurant Sticky Walnut’s owner has been recognised as one of the ‘major players’ in the business.

Gary Usher was named as one of three special achievement winners at the Northern Restaurant and Bar Awards.

Gary said he was ‘humbled’ by the award and praised his team as ‘the best in the industry’.

Sticky Walnut in Hoole has enjoyed huge success since it opened in 2011, including being named AA Restaurant of the Year in 2014.

It was also recently name-checked by the Sunday Times as it declared Chester one of the best places to live in the country.

The Sticky family has grown to include Burnt Truffle in Heswall and Hispi bistro in Didsbury near Manchester, which opened in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

A fourth restaurant called Wreckfish is in the works for Liverpool.

Gary said: “I feel truly humbled to have received such a prestigious award, among some of the best players in the business.

“Behind every great business is a great team and I am proud to work with some of who I believe to be the best in the industry.

“I just can’t wait to get cracking with the Wreckfish venture now”

The NRB Top 50 Food and Drink Awards recognise the fifty biggest players in the northern hospitality industry, who have shown outstanding levels of commercial and critical success.

Such is the popularity of Gary’s restaurants; both Burnt, Hispi and now Wreckfish have been made possible through crowdfunding campaigns.

Northern Restaurant and Bar CEO Thom Hetherington said: “Gary is the model of what a contemporary restaurateur can be, with funding via crowd-sourcing, marketing via social media, and an emphasis on accessible, neighbourhood dining.

“Despite all this ambition and growth an underlying focus on classical, impeccable quality has been retained across multiple sites.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.