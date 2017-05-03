Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester bar could boast the biggest cocktail in the city after upgrading one of their most popular tipples.

Slug and Lettuce on Bridge Street launch their new menu today (Wednesday, May 3), and the supersized cocktail, which will set you back £32, is one of the highlights.

The bar already serves the classic cocktail made with vanilla flavoured vodka, passion fruit puree, caramel and sugar syrup and garnished with a shot of prosecco on the side.

Chester's Gin Rickey's closes as The Alchemist prepares to open in its place

But the new version comes with an entire bottle of fizz and can be enjoyed by up to four people.

A spokesperson from Slug and Lettuce Chester said: "The new Porn Star Martini cocktail costs £32 and is designed to be shared between four people.

"It comes in a giant cocktail glass and instead of just a shot of prosecco on the side you get the whole bottle and four glasses which is a really great deal considering a bottle of Gancia prosecco costs £12 a bottle."