Organisers of the Chester Food Drink & Lifestyle Festival are looking for the county’s best young baker.

Sponsored by Allington Hughes and teaming up with Wirral-based food and drink magazine, Samphire, the search is on for an under-12-year-old who cooks up a treat.

The finalists will be judged by Jean-Christophe Novelli after a bake-off challenge at Chester Racecourse during the festival.

Kris Beaumont from Samphire said: “We believe the future of our food and drink industry lies with the encouragement you can give to young cooks and that is why we wanted to be part of this competition. I would encourage young up-and-coming bakers to get involved. The theme is a sweet or savoury traditional family bake but feel free to add your own interpretation – it can be something with a twist. It could be an apple pie with a secret ingredient or a savoury bake with something sweet added that great Granny used to bake, a real family favourite. Who is our next Michel Roux, Jamie Oliver or Nadiya Hussein? It could be you, so why not impress us with your originality and skills?”

The competition is open to all under-12s as of January 1 2017, and the closing date for entries is February 28 2017.

Samphire will then select four finalists who will be invited to Chester Racecourse to recreate their masterpiece on April 15.

They will also win VIP tickets to attend the Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival with their family including meal vouchers and champagne (for adults only) and membership of club individual.

The overall winner will receive a family ticket to Alton Towers that includes a meal for four at the Rollercoaster Restaurant.

For information about how to enter the competition go to www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk or visit www.samphiremagazine.com/juniorbake.