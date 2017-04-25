Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sainsbury's has withdrawn its entire houmous range from its shelves.

The supermarket giant, which has branches in Chester and Ellesmere Port, is citing a 'production issue' for the absence of the popular chickpea dip from its stores and website.

A statement on the website says: "We are temporarily out of stock of Sainsbury's houmous due to a production issue.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Hungry customers across the country have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

One local store has even offered shoppers a recipe for the dip they can make at home.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: “We've temporarily removed a number of houmous lines from sale due to a production issue at our supplier.

"We expect to be fully stocked within a couple of days and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”