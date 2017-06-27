Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another independent Chester business has closed its doors.

Hopper Coffee, which has been a thriving coffee house in Godstall Lane since September 2015, has now served its last hot beverage.

It was run by Cestrian Mark Higgins who was inspired to start his business venture after travelling and working in New Zealand and he aimed to build a business with a strong sense of local community.

Hopper Coffee was known for its unique espresso blends from Brazil, India and El Salvador, and Mark would carry out a careful tasting process to ensure his coffee was perfect.

Mark told The Chronicle: "I've loved being part of the Chester community and it's sad to leave. I've made great friends and it's been a fantastic experience but it's time to move on."